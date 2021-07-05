Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Uma goes on floors

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 5, 2021
Uma, starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, went on floors in Kolkata on Monday. Directed by Tathagata Singha, Uma is said to be a slice-of-life Hindi film.
The movie also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar. According to the makers, Uma will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule following COVID-19 protocols.
Uma is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).
Kajal Aggarwal has several films in her kitty, including Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya.
