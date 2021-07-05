scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Uma goes on floors

Tathagata Singha directorial Uma stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 5, 2021 6:21:51 pm
kajal aggarwalKajal Aggarwal is currently busy with the shooting of Uma. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Uma, starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, went on floors in Kolkata on Monday. Directed by Tathagata Singha, Uma is said to be a slice-of-life Hindi film.

The movie also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar. According to the makers, Uma will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule following COVID-19 protocols.

kajal aggarwal uma Kajal Aggarwal is happy to be in Kolkata to shoot Uma. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Uma is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

Kajal Aggarwal has several films in her kitty, including Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sana Makbul comeback, parties beau Vicky Jain and others
Ankita Lokhande parties with boyfriend Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement