Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Uma goes on floors

Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy with the shooting of Uma. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Uma, starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, went on floors in Kolkata on Monday. Directed by Tathagata Singha, Uma is said to be a slice-of-life Hindi film.

The movie also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara and Ayoshi Talukdar. According to the makers, Uma will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule following COVID-19 protocols.

Kajal Aggarwal is happy to be in Kolkata to shoot Uma. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal is happy to be in Kolkata to shoot Uma. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Uma is produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA Media) and Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group).

Kajal Aggarwal has several films in her kitty, including Hey Sinamika, Indian 2 and Acharya.