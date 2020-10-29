Kajal Aggarwal shares photo from mehendi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding festivities have already begun. The actor had her haldi and mehendi ceremony on Wednesday at her home. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the functions saw only family members and close friends in attendance.
The actor shared the first picture from her mehendi ceremony on social media. In the photo clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik, the actor is seen flaunting her mehendi adorned hands. Along with the photo, Kajal used her wedding hashtag “#kajgautkitched.”
Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also shared a glimpse of her attires for the wedding festivities. A couple of days ahead of the festivities, the two sisters were also seen spending some time together. Nisha had shared a picture of herself and the would-be bride and captioned it, “That wedding glow is just a workout away. Mehendi hai rachne vaali. #KajGautKitched”.
The Comali actor will tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday in Mumbai. Before the wedding, the two families have planned a sangeet ceremony.
