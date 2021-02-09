Kajal Aggarwal reveals she has asthma

Actor Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu on Tuesday revealed that she has bronchial asthma. Sharing that she was diagnosed with the disease when she was only five, the actor opened up about her constant battle with asthma and the stigma around using inhalers.

In an attempt to spread awareness about asthma and the use of inhalers, Kajal wrote, “At the age of five, I was diagnosed with bronchial Asthma, the first thing I remember was having major dietary restrictions. Imagine a kid who had to steer clear of dairy and chocolate. And it’s not like it got any easier as I grew up. Every travel, winter, or every time I was exposed to any sort of dust or smoke, something that’s prevalent in our country, my symptoms flared up. In order to deal with such things in the best possible way, I started using inhalers. And I noticed a change almost instantly.”

“Now it’s the one thing that I make sure to always carry with me. Sure I get the odd question, or a judgemental look every now and then. And while it does not bother me, there are millions of people in our country who need inhalers, but choose not to use them because of this very problem – social stigma. There’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to using an inhaler, privately or publicly,” the actor added.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu movie Sita. She has Mosagallu, Mumbai Saga and Indian 2 in her kitty.