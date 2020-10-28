Kajal Aggarwal preps for mehendi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

Ahead of her wedding on October 30, actor Kajal Aggarwal is spending some good time with sister Nisha Aggarwal. Nisha too is excited for Kajal’s big day and has started prepping for the pre-wedding festivities.

In her recent Instagram post, Nisha revealed that the family is gearing up for Kajal’s mehendi ceremony. She shared a picture of herself and the would-be bride and captioned it, “That wedding glow is just a workout away.” Further, she wrote, “Mehendi hai rachne vaali. #KajGautKitched”.

On Tuesday, Kajal Aggarwal also posted an adorable photo of herself and sister Nisha Aggarwal. “Last 2 days as Ms.Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything @nishaaggarwal, in @dandelion.india @niyati_kothari @deepa_hairstylist__ @flamingo.productions,” the Singham actor wrote along with the photo.

Earlier this month, Kajal made an official announcement about tying the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” the actor had said in a statement.

In a recent interview with Hyderabad Times, Nisha Aggarwal revealed that Kaja Aggarwal’s haldi and mehendi ceremony will be conducted at the actor’s house on October 29. The sangeet ceremony will take place on the wedding day itself.

“We will be hosting traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies at home. Although low-key, the wedding will be a special one, that’s for sure. We have planned a little sangeet on the wedding day itself, so there’s going to be singing, dancing, love and laughter all around,” Nisha had shared.

