‘You are not throwing fruits on my navel’: Kajal Aggarwal on South cinema’s portrayal of women

Kajal Aggarwal has effortlessly balanced careers in both the Hindi and South film industries. In recent years, however, she has appeared in fewer Bollywood projects. During a podcast, Kajal explained why she has become more selective about signing Hindi films. The actor also reflected on how South cinema has evolved in its portrayal of women.

Kajal on why she chose South over Bollywood

After sharing screen space with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal appeared poised for a successful career in Hindi cinema. Her 2016 film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, co-starring Randeep Hooda, was also well received. However, she soon stepped away from Bollywood to focus on South films. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Kajal explained why she chose to become more selective about Hindi projects. “The quality of work I was getting down South was not something I was getting in Bollywood. The roles that I wanted – my priority was quality over quantity, and South was giving me such roles in abundance, so why would I do average roles in Bollywood? My priority was qualitative cinema. Language was never a barrier for me. I enjoy the craft of moviemaking. It took me seven movies to fall in love with my craft, but once I fell in love, I was very committed.”