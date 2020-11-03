Kajal Aggarwal on Gautam Kitchlu’s marriage proposal: ‘It wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was extremely heartfelt’

Kajal Aggarwal opened up about her love story with Gautam Kitchlu. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Since many didn’t know about her love story, the wedding announcement came as a surprise. But, for Kajal, her love story is quite ‘cliched’ because she and Gautam had always been ‘good friends’.

“I know it is a very clichéd, stereotypical thing to say, because I am from the film industry, but that’s exactly how it has happened,” the Comali actor told Vogue, while revealing she met Gautam through mutual friends a decade ago.

Telling the tale of her love and friendship, Kajal added, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

While the coronavirus-induced lockdown kept people away from their loved ones, it acted as a trigger for Gautam Kitchlu to propose his ladylove for marriage. Since the couple was “used to meeting all the time,” and couldn’t see each other for weeks amidst the lockdown, they realised “we wanted to be together.”

Revealing how her ‘not-so-filmy’ beau Gautam proposed her for marriage, Kajal Aggarwal told Vogue, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him.”

