Kajal Aggarwal: I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share photos, giving a glimpse into her wedding.

Kajal, who looked stunning in her bridal avatar, opened up about the wedding in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”

Kajal Aggarwal, who has extensively worked in the south Indian film industry, included the Telugu ceremony called Jeelakarra Bellam in the wedding.

Sharing a picture, she explained the importance of the ceremony and how it is a tribute to the bride and groom’s relationship with south India.

“In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం – a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times,” the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding was attended by only family and close friends due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

