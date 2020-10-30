Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding LIVE UPDATES

Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will tie the knot today. The actor, known for films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, had made the announcement about her marriage earlier this month. The wedding ceremony will be attended by family and close friends only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kajal has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, including her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The actor is clearly pumped up for the big day, and that excitement and joy is readily apparent on her face.

She has posted photos with the hashtag #kajgautkitched.

PHOTOS: Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal, who has appeared in films like Singham, Magadheera, Kavacham, Thuppakki, Jilla, Temper, Mr Perfect, Maari and Mersal among others, had shared on social media, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and the founder of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions.