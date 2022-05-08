Kajal Aggarwal accused of plagiarising poem for Mother’s Day post, credits original writer after fan pressure

On Mother’s Day, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share a poem titled ‘Dear Mum’. However, she received flak from her followers as soon as they realised that the poem was originally written by someone else. The poem ‘Dear Mum’ was originally penned by Sarah, who goes by the name Matrescent Muse on Instagram. It was shared in April. Sarah had shared Kajal Aggarwal‘s post on her Instagram Stories and asked her followers to notify the actor about the situation. In the stories, which she deleted later, Sarah wrote, “My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by @kajalaggarwalofficial. Even the caption is copied with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it!! Hopefully a misunderstanding…”

“If anyone has time to visit her page and tag me in the post, that would be great (folded hands emojis) for someone with this many followers it will probably get ignored but it’s pretty disappointing! The weird copy of my original caption with a few words swapped out makes me think it isn’t an honest mistake. @kajalaggarwalofficial,” she continued.

A couple of hours later, Kajal credited Sarah in her post and also changed her caption. In the caption, Kajal called her mother “the most special person” and thanked her “for being the best nani to Neil.”

Sarah’s post for Kajal Aggarwal. (Photo: @matrescentmuse/Instagram) Sarah’s post for Kajal Aggarwal. (Photo: @matrescentmuse/Instagram)

Recognising the change, Sarah thanked her fans for their support. She wrote, “Thanks for the support everyone! Thanks so much to everyone who supported me with seeking to get credit on that post! Hopefully, it’s just a misunderstanding! I submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram anyway, which should encourage for credit to be given in case she doesn’t see the comments. Also hope everyone had a lovely Mother’s Day weekend!”

Kajal had also shared her son Neil’s first picture on the same day. Along with the photo, she wrote a long post, a part of which read, “I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.”