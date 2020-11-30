Kajal Aggarwal celebrates one month of marriage by sharing unseen wedding photos

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated one month of her marriage to Gautam Kitchlu by posting some unseen candid pictures from her wedding on her Instagram account on Monday. Kajal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam in Mumbai on October 30.

Sharing the first photo, Kajal wrote, “Here’s to Laughter, love and all things nice @kitchlug ❤.️” Her second photo’s caption read, “May we have our cake and eat it too? 🧁🍪 #happyonemonth 💁🏻‍♀️ #timefliesalready #catchingmoments.”

Gautam had recently also shared some clicks of himself and Kajal. He captioned one of the photos, “Exploring the world with two things in my hand, A camera on my left and her hand on my right.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a low-key wedding, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newlyweds visited Maldives for their honeymoon.

