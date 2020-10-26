Kajal Aggarwal and fiance Gautam Kitchlu are enjoying their ‘pre-wedding festivities’

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchluare set to get married on October 30 in Mumbai. (Photos: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wished fans on Dussehra by posting pictures of herself and fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Instagram. This is the first time Kajal has shared clicks of Gautam on social media. It comes days before their wedding on October 30.

Kajal captioned the photos, “Happy Dussehra from us to you!” Gautam also shared an image of two wine glasses, along with the text, “Pre-wedding festivities.”

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also posted some family pictures on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Dusserha ❤️ from us to you all.”

Kajal had earlier this month, issued a statement confirming her relationship and marriage with Gautam. Her statement read:

“It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions.

Kajal Aggarwal, known for films like Singham, Magadheera, Kavacham, Thuppakki, Jilla, Temper, Mr Perfect, Maari and Mersal among others, will join south Indian celebrities Rana Daggubati, Nikhil Siddhartha and Nithiin, who tied the knot during the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd