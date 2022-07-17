scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal and baby Neil enjoy some beach time, see adorable photos

Kajal Aggarwal shared a glimpse of baby Neil enjoying the beach on their family vacation in Goa.

July 17, 2022 2:12:30 pm
Kajal AggarwalKajal Aggarwal drops a new picture on Instagram. (KajalAggarwalOfficial/Instagram)

New mommy in town Kajal Aggarwal, who is holidaying in Goa with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, took to Instagram to share a picture of Neil’s feet touching the sand on the beaches of Goa. She captioned the picture, “Neil’s first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime @theleelagoa (sic).”

Ever since welcoming their son Neil, the actor has been dropping adorable pictures on social media. The actor also took to her Instagram stories and posted a similar picture and wrote, “Beach please.”

The 37-year-old actor introduced her son to the world with an adorable picture and she also penned down a long heartfelt message along with it. She wrote, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body (sic).”

Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child on April 19, 2022.

