Kajal Aggarwal and baby Neil enjoy some beach time, see adorable photos

New mommy in town Kajal Aggarwal, who is holidaying in Goa with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, took to Instagram to share a picture of Neil’s feet touching the sand on the beaches of Goa. She captioned the picture, “Neil’s first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime @theleelagoa (sic).”

Ever since welcoming their son Neil, the actor has been dropping adorable pictures on social media. The actor also took to her Instagram stories and posted a similar picture and wrote, “Beach please.”

The 37-year-old actor introduced her son to the world with an adorable picture and she also penned down a long heartfelt message along with it. She wrote, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body (sic).”

Kajal and Gautam got married in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child on April 19, 2022.