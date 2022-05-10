scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
When Kaifi Azmi’s affection for ‘Dulhan Pasha’ Tanvi Azmi left daughter Shabana Azmi ‘insecure’: ‘Tum mere gulab ke phool ho’

On Urdu poet and literature exponent Kaifi Azmi's 20th death anniversary, his daughter-in-law and actor Tanvi Azmi recalls her deep fondness for him that sometimes left his daughter Shabana Azmi insecure.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 9:24:47 am
kaifi azmi shabana tanviTanvi Azmi is married to Kaifi Azmi's son and Shabana Azmi's brother, Baba Azmi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Legendary poet Kaifi Azmi was a staunch believer of equality outside and within his family, so much so, that his fondness for daughter-in-law Tanvi Azmi would even leave daughter Shabana Azmi “insecure”. Tanvi, who’s married to Kaifi Azmi’s son and cinematographer Baba Azmi, revealed that her biggest support during the inter-caste marriage was her father-in-law.

“He used the endearment ‘Dulhan Pasha’ (honourable bride) to address me. It’s like putting the bahu on a pedestal,” Tanvi told Pinkvilla on Kaifi Azmi’s 20th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Also read |Kaifi Azmi: Celebrating multi-layered legacy of the poet-lyricist

Kaifi was an Urdu exponent, a literature laureate and a film lyricist, married to theater and film actor Shaukat Azmi. Recalling how Kaifi held the women of the house and around him in high regard, Tanvi added that her ‘Abba’ practiced what he wrote. “His work was in sync with his philosophy that women should be respected. Be it his wife, daughter, or daughter-in-law, he accorded the same respect to each one of us. To the extent that it sometimes made Shabana insecure with the amount of love and affection, Abba showered on me,” Tanvi said.

shabana azmi shaukat kaifi azmi Shabana Azmi with her mother Shaukat Azmi and father Kaifi Azmi. (Photo: Express Archives)

This would leave Shabana Azmi, a Bollywood legend herself, insecure. But according to Tanvi, her father-in-law had his way to appease his daughter too, who he affectionately called ‘chiriya’ and ‘gulab ka phool’. Though “hell broke loose” when Shabana once overheard him telling Tanvi, “Bete, tum mere gulab ke phool ho.”

Also read |Shabana Azmi pens note on mom Shaukat Kaifi: ‘You left and everything went wrong’

“She (Shabana) asked him, ‘Abba aapne Tanvi ko gulab ka phool kaha?’ His quick retort was, ‘Nahi bete, main toh gobi ka phool (cauliflower) keh raha tha.’ Then he looked into my direction suggesting ‘don’t give me away’,” Tanvi said in the interview with a smile.

tanvi azmi shabana baba javed akhtar Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi with their spouses Javed Akhtar and Baba Azmi respectively. (Photo: Express Archives)

Even his last days in the ICU couldn’t deter his zest for life. Tanvi shared that whenever she would ask him about his health, he would reply ‘First class!’ Later, when it got difficult for him to speak, he would raise his thumb to imply ‘first class’.

Also read |When Javed Akhtar told Shabana Azmi to stop apologising for being successful

Kaifi Azmi is a recipient of two National Awards — Best Lyrics for Saat Hindustani and Best Story for Garam Hawa.

