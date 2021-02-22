8 years of Kai Po Che: Sushant Singh Rajput on how he lived with his character for 4 months, watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput shared why one won't find a lot of people like his character Ishaan from Kai Po Che. (Photo: Express Archives)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lived with his character Ishaan for four months before getting on the sets to shoot Kai Po Che. As his debut Bollywood film completes 8 years on Monday, we look back at the making of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial that released on this day in 2013.

Also starring then newbies Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, Kai Po Che is adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Sushant shared how he got immersed in playing the role of Ishaan, a failed cricketer in the movie. “I’ve been thinking about Ishaan 90 percent of the time, for the past four months. Nowadays, it seems that I’ve started living and thinking like him. It is not that it happened because of this reason or that reason. It just happened,” Sushant shared in the video.

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, along with director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, while promoting Kai Po Che. (Photo: Express Archives) Actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, along with director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, while promoting Kai Po Che. (Photo: Express Archives)

He further explained his character as, “My character of Ishaan is a cricketer, impulsive, transparent, and not a hypocrite. So you’ll find very less people like him who are clean at heart. He’s a very interesting character and I loved playing him.”

Sushant, who died on June 14, 2020, entered Bollywood with Kai Po Che, after playing the fan favourite role of Manav in hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant went on to do movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His last onscreen appearance was in Dil Bechara which released post his demise on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

Sushant was conferred the critic’s best actor (male) at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema.