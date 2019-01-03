Kader Khan’s son disappointed with Govinda

Actor-screenwriter Kader Khan passed away on New Year’s Eve in Canada at the age of 81.

Upon his passing, Govinda said that the actor was like a father-figure to him but Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan has reacted on this statement.

In an interview with IANS, Sarfaraz said, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his ‘father figure’s’ health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become. There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they’re no longer active.”

Govinda and Kader Khan had collaborated on films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja among many others.

Govinda had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Kader Khan sir is no more with us. He was not just a mentor but also a father figure to me. He had such finesse that whichever artiste he worked with or collaborated with, became a star, in fact a superstar. The entire film industry and my family cannot express the loss in words. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul, and may he find a place in heaven.”

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan had earlier confirmed the news of his passing to indianexpress.com. He had said, “Yes, my dad has left us this morning. He was unwell from last few months and in the hospital from last few days. We tried everything we could, but it was time. He was a very loving man and he loved everyone who was a part of his life.”