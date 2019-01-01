The genius of screenwriter Kader Khan

“Bade bade paper mein apun ka chota chota photo chapta hai.”

The year, 1977. The speaker of that iconic dialogue, Anthony Gonsalves. The film, Amar Akbar Anthony. The director, the king of masala Manmohan Desai. And the dialogue writer, the one and only Kader Khan. Those dialogues made us laugh louder than we had in a long time. We held our bellies. We guffawed. And we returned, just to hear those lines again. And again.

By then, Bachchan had cemented his reputation as the hero who could do anything. Fight off 20 people in a godown, wiping blood off his chin, and glowering that famous glower. What AAA did give him was the chance to cross over to the comic side. And he became the star who could do action, drama and comedy. It could well have been that Bachchan got so big because he was at the intersection of a certain time and place in Hindi cinema, but there’s no doubt that a lot of it had to do with the genius of Kader Khan.

Only those who have experienced and loved the masala cinema of the 70s and 80s Bollywood will understand the real significance of that moniker ‘dialogue writer’.

Kader Khan was the man who made those movies what they were. As an actor, he was no slouch: he did mostly comedy, matching Shakti Kapoor step by step. He could be as light on his feet as the star he shared maximum screen time with, Govinda. He also played the villain in a few films. At one point, it looked as if he was ‘acting’ in every notable and no account movie in those decades, his success depending on him being one of those performers who breathed life into the most ridiculous situations and characters just because they went at it with everything they got.

But what he really did best was nail the cadence of the character he was writing for, and that’s what made those dialogues so perfect, and so apt.

It is safe to say Amitabh Bachchan wouldn’t have been Amitabh Bachchan the all-round star who could fight, dance, sing and throw out comic lines with equal dexterity, if it hadn’t been for Khan. Those who understand just how hard it is to write funnies, should take a tip or two from Khan’s whip-fast repertoire and the ability to insert just the right amount of a certain something — endearing bawdiness for Govinda, lewdness for Kapoor, and self-awareness laced fun for Bachchan.

It is true, Kader Bhai. The line started from where you began.