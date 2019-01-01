Kader Khan was a father figure to me: Govinda

Govinda and Kader Khan had one of the most successful collaborations of the 1990s. The duo mostly appeared in David Dhawan’s blockbuster comedies. Hearing the news about Khan’s demise on Tuesday, Govinda shared his memories of working with the veteran actor.

Advertising

“Kader Khan sir is no more with us. He was not just a mentor but also a father figure to me. He had such finesse that whichever artiste he worked with or collaborated with, became a star, in fact a superstar. The entire film industry and my family cannot express the loss in words. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul, and may he find a place in heaven,” Govinda told indianexpress.com.

Bollywood veteran actor-screenwriter Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday in Canada at the age of 81. His son Sarfaraz confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. The actor was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness. According to reports, Khan had been put on a ventilator few days ago.

Also read: The genius of screenwriter Kader Khan

Advertising

In a career spanning over 45 years, a major portion of Khan’s filmography was with Govinda and director David Dhawan. The trio, who literally ruled the comic scene in the 1990s, delivered blockbusters like Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Banarasi Babu, Kunwara, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Also read: From teaching civil engineering to stage acting and cinema, Kader Khan led a dramatic life, both off and on screen

Govinda and Kader Khan also worked in other hit films under different directors including Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dulhe Raja and Joru Ka Ghulam. While they played the adorable father-son in Hero No. 1, they were at loggerheads in Dulhe Raja. Govinda and Khan last appeared together onscreen in Deewana Main Deewana, which got delayed and ultimately released after 10 years in 2013.