Kader Khan dead: Celebrities pay tribute to Bollywood actor-screenwriter

Kader Khan dead: Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday morning in Canada. Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Kader Khan was 81. (Source: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday morning in Canada.

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “Yes, my dad has left us this morning. He was unwell from last few months and in the hospital from last few days. We tried everything we could, but it was time. He was a very loving man and he loved everyone who was a part of his life.”

The 81-year-old actor developed breathing issues and the doctors reportedly transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Khan, who lived in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law, underwent a knee surgery last year, which went wrong, leaving the actor unable to walk properly.

Apart from being an actor, Kader Khan has also written dialogues for over 250 movies.

Live Blog

Following news of the death of Kader Khan, on Tuesday, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

Arjun Kapoor on Kader Khan: You’ve left a void in the industry

Actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "An actor and a writer who defined a generation.. You’ve left a void in the industry that cannot be filled..RIP #KaderKhan.. My heartfelt prayers to his family 🙏🏻" 

Kader Khan made us laugh and cry at the same time, says Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar shared on Twitter, "Sad to hear the demise of the Versatile Writer,Actor,Comedian Kader Khan.He made us laugh and cry at the same time.He entertained us with his punchful dialogues.God bless his. RIP Sir 🙏"

Naved Jafri on Kader Khan

Naved Jafri wrote on Twitter, "Wokeup to a very sad news, our beloved #kaderkhan sahab passed away and left behind his amazing memories.Deepest condolences to the family,May the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this great loss. innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon 🙏#RIPKaderKhan #Legend #actor"

Amitabh Bachchan on Kader Khan

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3045 - Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films.. a delightful company.. and a mathematician!!"

Thank you for the laughter, says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani posted on Twitter, "If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had I would say ‘thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’ #RIPKaderKhan."

Manoj Bajpayee on Kader Khan

"Rest in peace Kader khan saheb !!," Manoj Bajpayee said via Twitter.

Ravi Kishan on Kader Khan

Ravi Kishan tweeted, "Rest in peace Kadar Khan sahab ..Bahaut Kuch Sikhaney ke liye aajivan aabhari rahunga main 🙏"

Rajdeep Sardesai on Kader Khan

Rajdeep Sardesai wrote on Twitter, "The world may well remember him as a comic-villain actor.. but the genius of Kader Khan was in his original dialogue writing starting with Roti.. RIP"

BVS Ravi on Kader Khan

Filmmaker BVS Ravi shared on Twitter, "It’s sad to know that #KaderKhan sir passed away. He’s a great talent with impeccable impromptu ability of writing n a stellar actor with a razor edge timing. Good bye."

Paresh Rawal on Kader Khan

Paresh Rawal posted on Twitter, "RIP. Kadar Saab."

In a career spanning over 45 years, Kader Khan acted in over 300 films. Also a screenwriter, the actor wrote dialogues for over 250 movies too. He was an integral part of David Dhawan and Govinda collaborations in the 1990s, delivering blockbusters like Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Dulhe Raja and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

