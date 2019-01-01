Kader Khan dead: Celebrities pay tribute to Bollywood actor-screenwriter

Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday morning in Canada.

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “Yes, my dad has left us this morning. He was unwell from last few months and in the hospital from last few days. We tried everything we could, but it was time. He was a very loving man and he loved everyone who was a part of his life.”

The 81-year-old actor developed breathing issues and the doctors reportedly transferred him from a regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Khan, who lived in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law, underwent a knee surgery last year, which went wrong, leaving the actor unable to walk properly.

Apart from being an actor, Kader Khan has also written dialogues for over 250 movies.