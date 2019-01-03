Kader Khan buried in Canadian cemetery

Veteran actor and screenwriter Kader Khan, who died on January 1, was buried at a cemetery in Canada. Photos from Kader Khan’s funeral ceremony held in Mississauga were shared on social media. The actor passed away at the age of 81 in a hospital in Toronto.

Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan had earlier shared that the the actor will be buried in a Canadian cemetery. Khan died after a prolonged illness.

Canada: #Visuals from veteran actor & screenwriter Kader Khan’s funeral ceremony held in Mississauga yesterday. He passed away at the age of 81 in a hospital in Toronto on January 1 pic.twitter.com/08TPt8AWMg — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

Sarfaraz had shared with PTI, “The last rites will be performed here in Canada as we have our entire family here. He (Khan) is going to be buried at approximately 2:30 pm as per Canadian time at Meadowvale cemetery.”

Khan was reportedly suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Born in Kabul, Khan’s family migrated to Mumbai when he was a year old.

He made his screen debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag. He featured in a variety of character roles in over 300 films.

Kader Khan had wrote dialogues for over 250 films, including some of the biggest blockbusters of the ’70s and ’80s such as Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.