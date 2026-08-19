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Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora plays Sita in new Ramayan film, netizens criticise VFX
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, a new film on Ramayana, is being criticised by netizens for its shoddy visual effects.
Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, another film on the epic has sparked some controversy because of its casting. Anjali Arora, who is known for the viral video Kacha Badam, will be seen playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, which is set to release on September 25. Netizens have not reacted kindly to her being cast in this role, as they started trolling the actor and the trailer after it released on Tuesday, August 18. Actor Dev Sharma plays Lord Ram in the film.
The 90-second video offers a glimpse of Ram and Sita’s wedding, followed by their exile, with a special focus on their love story. It then moves to Sita’s abduction and ends with Lord Ram standing with his arrow as preparations to build the Ram Setu begin. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya, Sanjay Bundela and Monika Sen. With the trailer garnering over a lakh views, many users have trolled the film and its makers over its poor visual effects and casting.
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A user wrote: “Himmat toh dekho makers ki. (Look at the makers’ guts.)” Another user joked: “Sorry Namit Malhotra, this is the Ramayana Indians deserve.” One user wrote: “Now, many will compare this with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana to claim it has better VFX.” Another user joked: “Avengers Doomsday is in danger.”
The makers are yet to reveal the actors playing Ravana and Hanuman in the film. It also stars Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa in important roles.
Watch trailer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha here:
Previously speaking about her role, Anjali Arora told ETimes in 2024 that she was aware her performance would inevitably be compared with Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. However, she also expressed her contentment at being compared with an established actor, stating, “If I am compared to a Bollywood actress, I will be happy.”
Anjali rose to fame after her dance to the song “Kacha Badam” went viral, eventually earning her a spot in Lock Upp Season 1, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Nearly four years later, she is set to make her big-screen debut with the mythological drama.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, which is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali. The makers recently released the film’s trailer, which drew divisive reactions
The last major big-screen adaptation of the Ramayana was Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which tanked at the box office amid massive trolling over its VFX and diakogues. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
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