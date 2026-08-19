Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora plays Sita in new Ramayan film, netizens criticise VFX

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana, another film on the epic has sparked some controversy because of its casting. Anjali Arora, who is known for the viral video Kacha Badam, will be seen playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, which is set to release on September 25. Netizens have not reacted kindly to her being cast in this role, as they started trolling the actor and the trailer after it released on Tuesday, August 18. Actor Dev Sharma plays Lord Ram in the film.

The 90-second video offers a glimpse of Ram and Sita’s wedding, followed by their exile, with a special focus on their love story. It then moves to Sita’s abduction and ends with Lord Ram standing with his arrow as preparations to build the Ram Setu begin. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya, Sanjay Bundela and Monika Sen. With the trailer garnering over a lakh views, many users have trolled the film and its makers over its poor visual effects and casting.