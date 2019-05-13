Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor fights the demons of heartbreak and angerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kabir-singh-trailer-video-shahid-kapoor-kiara-advani-arjun-reddy-remake-5724886/

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor fights the demons of heartbreak and anger

The trailer of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was launched today. The film is an official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and has been directed by Sandeep Vanga. It will release on June 21.

kabir singh trailer shahid kapoor photos
Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor as an aggressive, alcoholic man while Kiara Advani plays a medical student.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is out. The film, which is the official Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, also stars Kiara Advani.

Taking forward what we saw in the teaser, Shahid Kapoor plays an alcoholic doctor named Kabir Singh. While we wonder what’s keeping Kabir from moving on in life, the trailer takes us back to the time when he was a medical student and madly in love with the demure Preethi (Kiara Advani).

The trailer also hints that something went wrong in the picture-perfect love story of Kabir and Preethi.

Watch | Kabir Singh trailer

Shahid Kapoor has been in an experimental mode of late, be it Udta Punjab or Padmaavat. The trailer suggests that the Bollywood star has put in a lot of heart and soul into playing Kabir Singh.

After seeing the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara in the “Urvashi Urvashi” remix, we expect more from them in Kabir Singh.

The film has been helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will release on June 21.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabir Singh movie trailer LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor breaks bad in Arjun Reddy remake
2 Ranbir Kapoor-Luv Ranjan film to avert clash with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha?
3 Daniel Weber on Sunny Leone: You are the greatest, kindest human I've ever met