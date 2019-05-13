Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor fights the demons of heartbreak and anger

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is out. The film, which is the official Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, also stars Kiara Advani.

Taking forward what we saw in the teaser, Shahid Kapoor plays an alcoholic doctor named Kabir Singh. While we wonder what’s keeping Kabir from moving on in life, the trailer takes us back to the time when he was a medical student and madly in love with the demure Preethi (Kiara Advani).

The trailer also hints that something went wrong in the picture-perfect love story of Kabir and Preethi.

Watch | Kabir Singh trailer

Shahid Kapoor has been in an experimental mode of late, be it Udta Punjab or Padmaavat. The trailer suggests that the Bollywood star has put in a lot of heart and soul into playing Kabir Singh.

I’m not a rebel without a cause. This is ME ! #kabirsingh https://t.co/IFjTuIJoWG — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 8, 2019

After seeing the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara in the “Urvashi Urvashi” remix, we expect more from them in Kabir Singh.

The film has been helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It will release on June 21.