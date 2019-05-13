Kabir Singh trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor breaks bad in Arjun Reddy remake

The trailer of Kabir Singh is out. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, is also helming Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role in Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani will be seen playing Shahid’s love interest. This is Shahid’s first film of 2019.

Talking to PTI about the film, Shahid had said, “The original was very raw, very honest. I don’t think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme.”

“The honesty of the film connected with the audience. Otherwise, for a film like that, there would be a limited audience. But it was loved across the board. The idea is to do it all over again,” he added.

Shahid Kapoor also revealed whether there will be changes in the remake. He said, “We are trying to make it as honest and as raw as it was. Not trying to change anything for the sake of it. We are rediscovering it. Of course, the way we do it, there’ll be some differences.”