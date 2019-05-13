Kabir Singh trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor breaks bad in Arjun Reddy remake

The trailer of Kabir Singh is out. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, is also helming Kabir Singh.
Shahid Kapoor plays the lead role in Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani will be seen playing Shahid’s love interest. This is Shahid’s first film of 2019.
Talking to PTI about the film, Shahid had said, “The original was very raw, very honest. I don’t think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme.”
“The honesty of the film connected with the audience. Otherwise, for a film like that, there would be a limited audience. But it was loved across the board. The idea is to do it all over again,” he added.
Shahid Kapoor also revealed whether there will be changes in the remake. He said, “We are trying to make it as honest and as raw as it was. Not trying to change anything for the sake of it. We are rediscovering it. Of course, the way we do it, there’ll be some differences.”
Prabhas lauds Kabir Singh trailer
"Prabhas said that he was very impressed with the trailer. It made my day. It was very kind of him to appreciate the trailer. He said that it was good to see that Kabir Singh doesn't look like copy-paste of Arjun Reddy," says Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid made things so easy for me: Kiara
"While working with Shahid, I didn't feel uncomfortable. He made things so easy for me. My role is about reacting to situations, and Shahid was so good. It was a very organic process," says Kiara Advani.
Shahid Kapoor's first remake
"I don't think I can comment on my own performances. But I score it high when it comes to difficulty. This is my first remake, so there is already a film to compare my work with. It is a thin line between making it too different that it looks like a totally different film, and make it like the original one," says Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor on coping with heartbreak
"I used to have a clean shave so that nobody could know the intensity. But I don't think anybody goes to Kabir Singh's level of intensity," says Shahid Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor on remaking Arjun Reddy
"Rediscovering the character is challenging. I loved Vijay's work. When I met Sandeep, we both wanted to search Kabir Singh's soul and offer his personality to the audience. If you connect with the love story between Preeti and Kabir or if you have had a broken heart, you will understand the intensity of the film," says Shahid Kapoor.
'Kabir Singh is not a dark film'
"Kabir Singh is not a dark film. It does start on a gloomy note, but it is just a man with a broken heart," says Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Kabir Singh is too honest: Shahid Kapoor
"Kabir Singh is too honest. It has a lot of emotions and has a lot of dark moments also. We haven't tried to change the world of Kabir Singh. It is very similar to Arjun Reddy. I really want people to see the honesty of Kabir Singh. Don't judge the film or its language from the trailer. Watch the film for its soul. Only then you'll know the headspace and journey of the character," says Shahid Kapoor.
'Shahid Kapoor is phenomenal'
"We are all set to break all the records with Kabir Singh. I have seen the film, and Shahid Kapoor is phenomenal," says Kabir Singh producer Bhushan Kumar.
'Kabir Singh is a mixture of Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Reddy'
"Kabir Singh is a mixture of Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Reddy," says Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga.
Kabir Singh is a very honest film: Shahid Kapoor
"Kabir Singh is a very special film as it is straight from the heart. This heart belongs to Sandeep and it got broke. I don't know how many times his heart was broken. Don't take the story wrong just because so much alcohol and smoking is shown. This is a very honest film. Kabir Singh is as honest as Tommy Singh of Udta Punjab. I have always thought that cult films should not be remade. Arjun Reddy is a cult film. But I am glad that we made the remake as Kabir Singh depicts the honesty and intensity," says Shahid Kapoor.
Watch Kabir Singh trailer
'I am so happy to have Shahid Kapoor as my co-star'
"I am so happy to have Shahid Kapoor as my co-star in this film. I always wanted to be a part of an intense love story, and this came my way," says Kiara Advani.
Kabir Singh trailer launch begins
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is being screened at the event.