Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks convincing as the rebellious, inebriated doctor

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh’s teaser is out and by the looks of it, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has only slightly altered the tone of the Arjun Reddy remake to suit the Hindi audience.

Kabir Singh is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep. The original had featured Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role.

Watch the teaser of Kabir Singh here:

The movie’s teaser opens with a voiceover introducing Shahid’s character Dr Kabir Raj Dev Singh, who is supposed to be the best student to have graduated from the prestigious Delhi Institute of Medical Science with “an impeccable academic record.”

Later, we see a completely intoxicated Shahid taking on life’s daily struggles. Towards the end of the one-minute teaser, we also get a glimpse of the female lead, Kiara Advani, who makes her appearance as the somewhat timid and shy student at the same institute.

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor tweeted the promo of the movie with a caption that read, “I’m not a rebel without a cause. This is ME ! #kabirsingh.”

In an earlier interview with PTI, Shahid had said, “The original was very raw, very honest. I don’t think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishna Kumar and Ashwin Varde; Kabir Singh will release on June 21.