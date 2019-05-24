Kabir Singh song Bekhayali: An ode to unrequited love

The first song of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is out. Titled Bekhayali, the song describes the heartache that the lead character is going through. It delves deep into the sorrow that follows after a couple breaks up.

Going by the tone of Bekhayali, it sounds like it will be the anthem of those who are yet to find a happy ending. The visuals here follow Shahid’s Kabir Singh as he indulges in self-destructive behaviour. As shown in the trailer as well, the story follows Kabir who has massive anger issues. He is a doctor by profession but has now become an alcoholic and often uses drugs.

Bekhayali has been sung by Sachet Tandon. Sachet-Parampara have composed the music with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Watch Kabir Singh song Bekhayali here:

Kabir Singh is the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy who also helmed the Telugu version of the film.

The Telugu film was appreciated for the performance of its lead actor. It is yet to be seen if Kabir Singh can replicate the success of Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh releases on June 21.