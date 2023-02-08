Kabir Singh memes flood Twitter after Shahid Kapoor attends Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer: ‘Preeti, tum aise kaise…’

There’s much celebration in Bollywood as actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The wedding festivities were attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Twitter had a field day with memes as Shahid had featured as Kiara’s aggressive and angry lover in the film Kabir Singh, and one particular video that was constantly shared on social media, is where Kabir kicks up a riot after she gets married.

Fans shared several memes on Twitter:

Another one added, “preeti tum aise kaise kar sakti ho Kabir singh ke sath?”

preeti tum aise kaise kar sakti ho Kabir singh ke sath @shahidkapoor #justiceforkabirsingh pic.twitter.com/I0QatGyGCL — Ankit ࿗ (@aryanguy2) February 8, 2023

Others noted that Karan Johar’s ‘students’ were all married now—referring to his 2012 film Student of The Year, which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun Dhawan married in 2021, with Alia Bhatt following in tow in 2022. One fan wrote, “Aliaa Bhatt nd Karan Johar congratulated Sid nd Kiara My favourite SOTY team..” Another wrote, “Ab saare students bade ho gaye.” “#KaranJohar be like : today finally all my kids are married! #SOTY Varun married in 2021, Alia in 2022 and Sid in 2023. CRAZY,” one wrote. A fan wrote, “Karan Johar should direct a new movie with title “Student of the year:The conclusion”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared photos at night after the wedding festivities, with the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Sidharth and Kiara were said to have fallen in love before being cast together in their film Shershaah, which released in 2021.