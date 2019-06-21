Kabir Singh movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor film off to a good start

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has finally hit the big screen. The romantic drama, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Sandeep had also directed Arjun Reddy.
The film’s plot revolves around a brilliant surgeon Kabir Singh who suffers heartbreak and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity. While Shahid plays the titular role in the movie, Kiara Advani plays his romantic interest.
Shahid, who was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is looking forward to the release of the movie.
Talking about his character Kabir Singh, the actor told indianexpress.com, “I think Kabir Singh’s emotional arc is the most complete of all the characters that I have played. He has that edginess and ruggedness that people associate with Tommy, Kaminey and maybe Haider. But the arc is much wider. I think this is even a bigger arc than Haider had as a character. Secondly, because it comes from love, it’s a very interesting combination of being aggressive and vulnerable at the same time. It is a lot of pathos, which you feel for this character, but at the same time, he can be so intimidating. It is a very unique kind of combination which I have never had in any of the other characters that I have played.”
While the stills and promos of Kabir Singh suggest that the movie is dark, Shahid Kapoor disagrees.
“It’s a movie. It’s not real life. So people should focus on the wrong things that happen in their life. You know, movies are meant to be for entertainment. And we work very hard to make those movies and we think very hard before we make them,” Shahid said.
Kiara Advani defended Kabir Singh saying the audience will be able to identify with the characters in the film.
She said, “These are two characters who are flawed in their own ways. No love story is perfect. We have problems, differences, issues and we deal with it differently. Nobody is black or white. Everyone has layers and has their strengths and weaknesses. And that’s how you overcome that. And that’s why the original worked because it had that connectivity factor. It had that mass appeal because everyone could identify with these people. They all realised this has happened in my life. We have all been in love. We have all been through heartbreak. So somewhere to some extent, we know that you have been in that place in your life.”
'Kiara Advani is terrific'
Nikkhil Advani tweeted, "#KabirSingh stirs up a gamut of emotions as @shahidkapoor gives a career defining performance. @Advani_Kiara is terrific. @imvangasandeep revels in taking you on a roller coaster ride through his world of obsession, addiction and passionate love."
'Performance of a lifetime'
Milap Zaveri wrote on Twitter, "#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT"
'This modern ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound'
Karan Johar shared on Instagram, "KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!!"
'Totally trippy love story'
Jaaved Jaaferi posted on Twitter, "Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the ‘friend’ was too good"