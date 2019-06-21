Kabir Singh movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor film off to a good start

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has finally hit the big screen. The romantic drama, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Sandeep had also directed Arjun Reddy.

The film’s plot revolves around a brilliant surgeon Kabir Singh who suffers heartbreak and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity. While Shahid plays the titular role in the movie, Kiara Advani plays his romantic interest.

Shahid, who was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is looking forward to the release of the movie.

Talking about his character Kabir Singh, the actor told indianexpress.com, “I think Kabir Singh’s emotional arc is the most complete of all the characters that I have played. He has that edginess and ruggedness that people associate with Tommy, Kaminey and maybe Haider. But the arc is much wider. I think this is even a bigger arc than Haider had as a character. Secondly, because it comes from love, it’s a very interesting combination of being aggressive and vulnerable at the same time. It is a lot of pathos, which you feel for this character, but at the same time, he can be so intimidating. It is a very unique kind of combination which I have never had in any of the other characters that I have played.”

While the stills and promos of Kabir Singh suggest that the movie is dark, Shahid Kapoor disagrees.

“It’s a movie. It’s not real life. So people should focus on the wrong things that happen in their life. You know, movies are meant to be for entertainment. And we work very hard to make those movies and we think very hard before we make them,” Shahid said.

Kiara Advani defended Kabir Singh saying the audience will be able to identify with the characters in the film.

She said, “These are two characters who are flawed in their own ways. No love story is perfect. We have problems, differences, issues and we deal with it differently. Nobody is black or white. Everyone has layers and has their strengths and weaknesses. And that’s how you overcome that. And that’s why the original worked because it had that connectivity factor. It had that mass appeal because everyone could identify with these people. They all realised this has happened in my life. We have all been in love. We have all been through heartbreak. So somewhere to some extent, we know that you have been in that place in your life.”