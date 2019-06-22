Kabir Singh leaked online by Tamilrockers

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has been uploaded on torrent website Tamilrockers. The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Sandeep Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, is also helming Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role in Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani is seen playing Shahid’s love interest. This is Shahid’s first film after last year’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The story of the movie revolves around Kabir, an alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues who goes on a self-destructive path when his lover marries somebody else.

Kabir Singh has received a mixed response from critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half stars. Shubhra noted, “Kapoor’s physical resemblance to the Reddy character is startling, the same unkempt hair-and-beard, the same dark glasses, but it is not an internally realized performance.”

She added, “Kapoor managed that interiority in Jab We Met in which he was outstanding, and, in parts, in Kaminey. Deverakonda lets us in, and is not afraid of breaking the boys-don’t-cry myth (a scene in which he goes after another student with vicious kicks and bloody punches also shows us his wet-eyed heartbreak).