Vijay Deverakonda congratulates Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh’s success

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are basking in the success of their latest release, Kabir Singh, which has created a storm at the box office.

While Shahid as Kabir Singh has managed to win hearts, Kiara Advani has left an impression on the audience for her act as Preeti Sikka. Recently the actor received a special congratulatory message on the success of Kabir Singh. This special message came from Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda himself.

Vijay sent a hand-written note for Kiara. “Kiara, congratulations for Kabir Singh! Enjoy the success. Sending you my best and also some of my clothes…that sounds wrong – ‘clothes from my line'” the note read. In response to the note, Kiara took a picture of the bouquet and the hand written note to post on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Thankyouuu Arjun @thedeverakonda” on the photo.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu 2017 hit film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the titular character while Shalini Pandey played Preethi Shetty.

Kabir Singh has become Shahid Kapoor’s first film to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. It opened with Rs 20.21 crore on first Friday and continued its winning streak throughout the weekdays.

Kabir Singh has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the Telugu version of the movie, Arjun Reddy.