scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Kabir Singh franchise in the works? Here’s what Bhushan Kumar has to say

Kabir Singh was plagued with accusations of glorification of misogyny and sexism. The controversy snowballed when director Sandeep Reddy doubled down on critics of his movie in an interview. But it anyway became a big hit. And now, it is being developed into a franchise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 8:33:22 pm
Shahid Kapoor, Kabir SinghShahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. (Photo: T-Series)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh may turn into a franchise. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which was a remake of Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy, was a romantic drama and proved to be a huge hit at the box office.

And not surprisingly, an entire franchise may spring out of it. Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series, told Pinkvilla, “I think our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.”

Producer Murad Khetani added, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Kabir Singh movie review: In the mood for misogyny

Kabir Singh was plagued with accusations of glorification of misogyny and sexism. The controversy snowballed when director Sandeep Reddy doubled down on critics of his movie in an interview. It anyway broke several box office records and ended its theatrical journey with Rs 278.24 crore.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...Premium
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
More Premium Stories >>

Kabir Singh also starred Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half stars. In her review, Shubhra said, “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film.”

She added, “Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Johar 50th birthday
Inside Karan Johar’s 50th birthday: Ranbir-Anushka, Raveena-Saif-Neelam Kothari reunions

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement