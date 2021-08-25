Kabir Khan upset with demonisation of Mughals in Hindi cinema: ‘They were the original nation builders’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan began his Bollywood journey with the 2006 John Abraham and Arshad Warsi-starrer Kabul Express, which was shot in Afghanistan. Since then, Khan has gone on to produce hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, both starring Salman Khan. Recently, the director opened up about his experience shooting the movie there, depiction of Mughals in Hindi cinema and how ‘bad politics’ of any movie makes him very angry.

When asked whether he would make his directorial debut with a film like Kabul Express today, especially considering the current political scenario, the filmmaker replied in an affirmative. “For me, the core of a film is the politics of the film. When I say the politics of the film, a lot of people sometimes just misunderstand; politics is not about political outfits. Politics is the way we see anything in this world,” said Khan, who, on multiple occasions, has spoken about sensitive issues via his films.

He also spoke about the depiction of the Mughals in Hindi cinema and how they are being force-fit into preconceived notions. “What really makes me upset is that it’s being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point… Of course, there can be different viewpoints. If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why, why they were the villains that you think they were.”

He went on to add that if proper research is done and history consulted, ‘it’s very tough to understand why they have to be villainised’. “I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they massacred people… But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence,” the filmmaker said.

Stating that he finds bad politics of a film upsetting, Kabir went on to add, “I can forgive bad writing, shoddy camera work, you know, sloppy editing, but I can never forgive bad politics because mainstream media films are a very powerful platform and they can really influence a lot of people.”

On the work front, Kabir Khan is currently waiting for the release of his sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.