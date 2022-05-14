Kabir Khan studied from Shah Rukh Khan’s notes during filmmaking course, danced with Gauri Khan in college: ‘She is a fabulous dancer’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan directed Shah Rukh Khan in his 2017 film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. Shah Rukh did a cameo in the movie, and also narrated Kabir’s Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army. But before getting to know each other on a film set, Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan went to the same college in New Delhi. Both of them did a filmmaking course at AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC). However, Shah Rukh was Kabir’s senior at the institute.

Recalling memories of his college days, Kabir told Mashable India in an interview that he used SRK’s notes in college. He said, “I was doing Masters in Communication which was predominantly a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Not just Shah Rukh, Kabir also knew his wife Gauri Khan. He shared, “His (Shah Rukh) wife and I used to dance together and we did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer.”

Kabir Khan also directed Shah Rukh in a campaign for Dubai Tourism. During the release of Tubelight, when he was asked about a possibility of a full-fledged collaboration with Shah Rukh, Kabir told indianexpress.com, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

Kabir’s last film 83, based on India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was released in December 2021. The film couldn’t do well at the box office despite receiving positive word of mouth, because it was released amid the third wave of the pandemic. The film had Ranveer Singh in the lead role.