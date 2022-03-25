scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

Kabir Khan shares New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee’s note on 83: ‘It was a very inspirational movie’

Kabir Khan helmed the sports drama 83 revolving around India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi, Nw Delhi |
March 25, 2022 9:06:20 pm
83 film cast83 released on December 24, 2021. (Photo: Instagram/Saqib Saleem)

Director Kabir Khan on Friday took to Instagram to post an appreciation note from cricketing icon Richard Hadlee. The New Zealand legend sent the note after watching 83. In the note, the legendary all-rounder heaped praise on the movie and former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Kabir captioned the post, “From one legend to another… #thisis83 #relive83.” He also shared a throwback click of Dev and Hadlee. His post received reactions from 83 cast members including Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem and Ammy Virk.

Also read |Kapil Dev says he couldn’t stop crying after watching 83 the second time: ‘I walked out the third time’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

Read Richard Hadlee’s note here.

“Hi Kaps. I have just finished watching ’83’ on Netflix and I was inspired to contact you. I really enjoyed the movie and reliving the 1983 World Cup. It was a very inspirational movie and story that warmed my heart. It gave me a greater insight into you as a person and how you motivated your team through your words and deeds on the field. Without even checking the record books I remember your marvellous innings against Zimbabwe (and your score) and the low team scores in the final and how the team lifted themselves to defeat the Windies. It was great to see you and Jimmy play an active part in the movie. You were well portrayed by Ranveer Singh. The production was excellent and story was absorbing with some interesting asides especially with the support the team had from fans in India and on the border Seeing the games acted out with some real film footage and still camera shots embellished the movie and brought life to the story. Some of actors were very distinguishable both in the Indian and West Indian teams — I thought Malcom Marshall’s bowling action was very good. Regards, Richard Hadlee.”

Also read |Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh’s 83 suffering due to pandemic: ‘Disappointing, but love of a film…’

Kabir Khan helmed the sports drama 83 revolving around India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the film. It released in theatres on December 24, 2021. 83 is currently streaming on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kiara advani, tejasswi prakash, john abraham, nysa devgn
John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement