Kabir Khan shares New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee’s note on 83: ‘It was a very inspirational movie’

Director Kabir Khan on Friday took to Instagram to post an appreciation note from cricketing icon Richard Hadlee. The New Zealand legend sent the note after watching 83. In the note, the legendary all-rounder heaped praise on the movie and former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Kabir captioned the post, “From one legend to another… #thisis83 #relive83.” He also shared a throwback click of Dev and Hadlee. His post received reactions from 83 cast members including Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem and Ammy Virk.

Read Richard Hadlee’s note here.

“Hi Kaps. I have just finished watching ’83’ on Netflix and I was inspired to contact you. I really enjoyed the movie and reliving the 1983 World Cup. It was a very inspirational movie and story that warmed my heart. It gave me a greater insight into you as a person and how you motivated your team through your words and deeds on the field. Without even checking the record books I remember your marvellous innings against Zimbabwe (and your score) and the low team scores in the final and how the team lifted themselves to defeat the Windies. It was great to see you and Jimmy play an active part in the movie. You were well portrayed by Ranveer Singh. The production was excellent and story was absorbing with some interesting asides especially with the support the team had from fans in India and on the border Seeing the games acted out with some real film footage and still camera shots embellished the movie and brought life to the story. Some of actors were very distinguishable both in the Indian and West Indian teams — I thought Malcom Marshall’s bowling action was very good. Regards, Richard Hadlee.”

Kabir Khan helmed the sports drama 83 revolving around India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in the film. It released in theatres on December 24, 2021. 83 is currently streaming on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.