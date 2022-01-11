Kabir Khan says Salman Khan didn’t ‘follow protocols’ when he announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, is uncertain about film’s future

Commenting further on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, a film that will mark his reunion with actor Salman Khan after rumours of a fallout, director Kabir Khan confirmed that a script is being written. Salman had revealed some days ago that the sequel was in the works, after which Kabir had downplayed the reports.

In a new interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker admitted that Salman speaks ‘from the heart’ and doesn’t necessarily ‘follow [protocols] of formal announcements’. He revealed that KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the original 2015 hit, is also writing the sequel, which will proceed only if everybody is pleased with the script.

Kabir also revealed that the title Salman is considering is Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. “He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one,” the filmmaker said.

Kabir has collaborated with Salman on the first film in the Tiger franchise, but true to his word, he didn’t return for the sequel or the third instalment, which is currently in production. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the two worked together on the critical and commercial disappointment Tubelight, which was rumoured to have soured their relationship.

Recently, Kabir had spoken about his equation with Salman in an interview with indianexpress.com. He’d said, “He has made an immense contribution to my career. I have always been clear that I will not be in the position I am today if it wasn’t for my collaboration with him. And more than, that I have great affection for him.”

The filmmaker’s latest release is the sports drama 83, which opened to positive critical response but subpar box office in December.