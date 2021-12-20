scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
Kabir Khan responds to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 announcement: ‘No script, no idea’

Director Kabir Khan has reacted to the news of a sequel to the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 was made by Salman Khan at a recent event.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 9:22:45 pm
kabir khan salman khan bajrangi bhaijaanBajrangi Bhaijaan had released in 2015. (Photo: Kabir Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at an event. The announcement left his fans super excited. However, director Kabir Khan, who helmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says that while the announcement has been made, the script or the idea of the film is not ready.

“That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about,” Kabir told IndiaToday.in.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone was ‘choking up’ when she saw 83, reveals director Kabir Khan

Salman Khan made the announcement during the RRR event in Mumbai. At the pre-release event, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the superstar said he has a strong bond with SS Rajamouli, as his father had penned Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2,” Salman said.

When Karan asked if he was confirming that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was in the works, the 55-year-old actor said, “Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR.” Apart from Salman, Rajamouli and Karan, the event also saw the presence of RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 7.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan is busy promoting his film 83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India’s iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 15.

