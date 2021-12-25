Kapil Dev had one major concern about 83, told director Kabir Khan, ‘I hope you are not…’

Directed by Kabir Khan, sports drama 83 chronicles the story of Team India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film has been in development for close to a decade, the filmmaker said, and couldn’t have been made without the go-ahead of former captain Kapil Dev.

Khan told Pinkvilla in an interview that the former cricketer was presented the story by film producer Vishnu Induri nine years back. But Kapil Dev was “not too keen on the film at that point of time.” However, the entire team eventually came around to the idea, and Khan got a chance to make the movie.

Khan also recalled his first meeting with the Haryana Hurricane, as Kapil Dev is fondly called. The former Indian skipper told Khan that he doesn’t want 83 to be just about him, but the entire team. The filmmaker also made sure he doesn’t fall for the tropes of a sports drama. He said, “I didn’t want to be distracted by romance, back story and other tropes of a usual sports film.”

In the same interview, the filmmaker, who has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Tubelight, to his credit, said that he finds Ranveer Singh the ‘finest actor of his generation’.

83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The ensemble cast also includes actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also read | Kabir Khan reveals why the original Team India has refused to watch 83

The film has received positive reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Ranveer Singh disappears into his Kapil Dev even as each of Kapil’s Devils is given their own moment in this faithful recreation of India’s 1983 World Cup win.”