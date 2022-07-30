scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Kabir Khan recalls how Aditya Chopra put the might of the YRF legal team behind him when ‘self-styled’ producer took him to court

Kabir Khan recalled how a 'self-styled' producer took him to court over his first film, Kabul Express.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 7:04:31 pm
kabir khanKabir Khan's last film was 83. (Photo: Kabir Khan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recalled how he got embroiled in a legal battle around his first film, Kabul Express, when a person claimed to be the producer of the project after it was taken over by Yash Raj Films. Kabir said that the case went to the High Court, where it was thrown out by the judge.

In an appearance on the Bombay Journey show on Mashable India, the filmmaker spoke about the long and difficult road to making his Bollywood debut.

Also read |Kabir Khan says politics of a film is very important, cites Bajrangi Bhaijaan example: ‘It zeroes down to niyat kya hai’

He said, “I don’t want to take names now, but we met so many people during that one year (before YRF) and some of them were self-styled producers as well. They told us they’d make the movie, but they weren’t even real producers. No documents were signed, we’d met over coffee, and they declared themselves the producer.”

He continued, “When Yash Raj came on board, they said that they were the producer. They took the matter to court, and of course, they overstepped. They said that it was their story. That’s the big mistake they made. When it went to court, the High Court judge went through the case and said, ‘Here’s a person who’s spent two years in Afghanistan, has done four documentaries, and then here are you, who’s never been to Kabul. You want me to believe this is your story?'”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

The judge dismissed the case, and Kabir said that Aditya Chopra put the might of the YRF legal team behind him for support. But it was still a very stressful time for him, because it was his first film. “It was depressing in those days. You used to wake up in the morning with a sword hanging over your head,” he said.

The filmmaker has since made hits such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His most recent film was the sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former India cricket captain Kapil Dev.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP govt rushes to placate doctor

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement