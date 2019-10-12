Kabir Khan: Ranveer Singh broke down while lifting World Cup trophy during 83 shoot

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83, based on the iconic moment when Indian cricket team won its first World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Cinephiles are waiting to see how filmmaker Kabir Khan has translated the national emotion of pride when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup trophy at the Lord’s stadium in London. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Khan has shared how he recreated the historic moment.

“We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’,” shared Khan.

In his first look as Kapil Dev, Ranveer bore an uncanny resemblance to the former skipper. His look in the movie became the talk of the town and many discussed the similarity between the actor and the cricketer. But the resemblance was never planned by Kabir Khan.

“For me, it was never a lookalike contest. For every character, I cast a person who matched the persona of the original. In the last few films, Ranveer’s lived his roles. It’s a rare gift he has, along with the effort he puts in. Even in our film, after 10 minutes you’ll forget it’s Ranveer on screen. With visual effects and prosthetics, I could have made him a replica of Kapil sir. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t about the look but whether he was convincing playing a cricketer through 45 days,” Kabir shared.

Apart from Ranveer, 83 is packed with a bunch of actors including Saqib Salim, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Harrdy Sandhu among others. Deepika Padukone plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife in the movie. Recently, the team of the film celebrated the wrap party.

83 will hit the theaters on April 10, 2020.