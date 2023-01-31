scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Kabir Khan opens up on equation with Salman Khan, admits he would ‘argue, sulk’: ‘But badtameezi kabhi nahi’

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan worked together on three films, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. It was rumoured that they subsequently had a falling-out.

kabir khan, salman khanSalman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked on Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. (Photo: Kabir/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Kabir Khan opens up on equation with Salman Khan, admits he would ‘argue, sulk’: ‘But badtameezi kabhi nahi’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Kabir Khan addressed his equation with actor Salman Khan, and admitted that while the actor would often ‘sulk’ and ‘argue’ if they had differences on set, he never threw his weight around. Kabir and Salman have worked together on three films — Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir said that he owes a lot to Salman, and that he wouldn’t be where he is without the three movies that they made together. In recent year, it has been rumoured that they fell out after the critical and commercial failure of Tubelight.

Also read |Kabir Khan breaks down all the ways in which the industry can save money on film production: ‘A lot of wastage takes place’

“I have had a good working relationship with him. I’ve really enjoyed the films I’ve made with him. He’s full of ideas, he would always come and give suggestions. I never looked at it as interference. I’m very happy that Salman Khan is thinking about what I’ve told him,” he said, noting that he would be worried if his actor didn’t participate creatively.

He continued, “There have been times when we’ve not agreed about things, and we’ve argued and argued, and he has sulked, but it’s always been… Either I am able to convince him, or he has been able to convince me. I must say this, and it’s not something I’ve mentioned before. My first film with him, the first film in the Tiger series, was my first film after New York. Kabul Express was a successful film, but not in terms of the way you talk about mainstream cinema. New York is a successful film, but again, not at the levels at Salman has seen. Never in all our arguments — and that film was the one where we had the most arguments — did Salman take that position that, ‘Listen, I’m Salman Khan. I’ve made 50 blockbusters. You’ve made two films.’ And that’s an amazing quality to have. He would sulk, he would argue, but badtameezi kabhi nahi (he was never disrespectful).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

After his stint with Salman, Kabir has directed the Prime Video war series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, and the sports drama 83. He is now gearing up to begin work on his new film, starring Kartik Aaryan. Salman was recently seen as Tiger in Pathaan. He will reprise his role in the upcoming third Tiger film, due out later this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:47 IST
Next Story

Karan Johar reacts as Jennifer Aniston wears Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 trailer. See here

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close