Kabir Khan on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: ‘Would love to work with Salman Khan again, but depends on the script’

Salman Khan recently left fans surprised when he announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor was part of RRR promotional event with the cast of the film. While talking about the magic of SS Rajamouli, he shared how the latter’s father K.V Vijayendra Prasad gave him one of his biggest films. The 2015 Kabir Khan directorial collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office, and is among the top five grossers among Hindi films. Salman further made the big revelation that he is already working with Vijayendra Prasad on the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. While the Bollywood star has officially announced the film, Kabir Khan shared that he doesn’t have any details about it.

While speaking to indianexpress.com, the director said that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is something that Salman is working on with Vijayendra Prasad. “I don’t have any details on it. But if there’s something exciting, we might get on it. And honestly, as you would know, I am not too keen on sequels. However, if it’s a great story and Salman feels that we both can get excited about it equally, I would love to work with him again.”

Commenting further on his association with Salman, the filmmaker said, “He has made an immense contribution to my career. I have always been clear that I will not be in the position I am today if it wasn’t for my collaboration with him. And more than, that I have great affection for him. But ultimately it’s all about the script and then we’ll see what happens.” Salman and Kabir have worked on films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

Kabir Khan is currently promoting 83, which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, which revisits India’s iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The film has been receiving accolades from all quarters.

Reviewing the film for Indian Express, critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The one who takes us past all these niggles is Ranveer Singh, disappearing into his Kapil Dev. ‘Aukaat se zyada khelna padega’, he says, sounding remarkably like Kapil, and goes out and does it. The slightly protruding teeth, the discomfort with English (those self-deprecatory digs at himself are smile-inducing), the deliberate delivery, the never-say-die spirit, is all spot on. (We see the real-life Kapil cheerleading from the stands, and the house comes down). Batting, bowling, being ‘cap’, staying on top: his playing ka koi jawwab nahin.”