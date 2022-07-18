Kabir Khan announces next film with Kartik Aaryan, says actor will be in a completely new avatar

Filmmaker Kabir Khan announced that he would be working with Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala for his next film. He took to Instagram and shared a post, saying that the film would be based on a ‘fascinating true story’ and the shooting will begin next year.

Kabir, who has helmed films like 83 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, wrote, “I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger than life canvas. We start shooting early next year.” This would be his second collaboration with Sajid.

Though the details of the project has been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large scale production and based on a true story.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is revelling in the success of his recent film, the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which crossed over Rs 230 crore at the box office. The actor will be seen in the upcoming movie Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal. Apart from that, he also has Captain India and Freddy in the pipeline.