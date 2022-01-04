Kabir Bedi to participate in Italian version of Big Brother: ‘Will take it as a digital detox’

Kabir Bedi is all set to participate in the VIP season of Grande Fratello, the Italian version of Big Brother. In an Instagram video, the veteran actor shared that he will be on the reality show, possibly till the end of March and thus cut away from the outside world. Kabir Bedi also shared that his wife Parveen will keep his fans updated about him in his absence.

In a video message, addressed to his social media family, the Khoon Bhari Maang actor said, “My friends, I am going to be off social media for a while, possibly till the middle of March. For a good reason as I am joining the VIP edition of the Italian version of the Big Brother, Grande Fratello, which means no phones, no internet, no emails, no television, no news, no contact with the outside world. I will think of it as a digital detox, which is not a bad thing. I will miss my interactions with you, I’ll miss my family, my friends, my wife Parveen. She will keep you updated as much about me.” Ending the message by wishing everyone a happy new year, Kabir Bedi said he will interact with his fans once he is out.

“My friends I’m going to be away for a while and will miss interacting with you all. But if you can watch Grande Fratello VIP do tune in – Canale 5. I’m sure it’ll be another adventure. My wife @parveenhq Until next time, all my love and wishing you all a very happy new year!Love and light, Kabir and my team will try and update everyone as much as they can. ,” he captioned the post.

In another video shared by the Italian reality show, Kabir Bedi is seen entering the house dressed in a golden kurta pyajama. The actor will be a wild card contestant and the Instagram page of the show introduced the actor with a video of his iconic work and even tagged him as ‘the tiger’.

For the unversed, Big Brother is the original format that gave birth to the popular Bigg Boss in India. Interestingly, Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja Bedi has been a contestant of Bigg Boss season 5.