Kabir Bedi recalls how he was ‘arrogant’ about his Hollywood career: ‘Didn’t realise there were no roles written for Indians’

Actor Kabir Bedi on Wednesday interacted with actor and granddaughter Alaya F on Instagram to promote his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor. During the live session, the veteran actor touched upon a range of subjects that he has addressed in the book – from his parents’ marriage, his son’s suicide to his Hollywood career.

Bedi opened up about how his “arrogance” blindsided him as he began his career in Hollywood. “Having joined Bollywood and having had a few successes and then becoming a big star in Italy, I thought it would be much easy to be in Hollywood. I was arrogant enough to think that I would breeze through Hollywood. What I got from Hollywood was lovely. I got the Bond film (Octopussy in 1983), the Bold and Beautiful… but what I didn’t realise was that at time, people weren’t writing roles for Indians so it was very hard to even get the roles because there was no role being written for you. So, I think that bit got out my arrogance, whatever little I had,” the actor said.

Talking about the chapter he found the hardest to write, Kabir Bedi said that recounting his son Siddharth’s suicide was not easy.

Bedi said, “The hardest was where I talk about Sidharth’s suicide and how does a father prevent a suicide. That is a deeply human problem and it’s your son you are talking about and what I went through. I detailed whatever happened as closely and honestly as I could. He was such an extraordinary boy at the verge of the greatest success. He could have had anything and everything and when that happens to a young man, it is a massive tragedy and when it happens to your son.”

The actor added that it was important for him to address Siddharth’s demise as he also wanted to talk about mental health and how besides patients, caregivers also deserve attention.

“I managed to spend more time on Siddharth because that chapter demanded i do that. Pooja (Alaya’s mother) always had boundless energy about her and Siddharth was constantly introspective, curious about life, more like me inwardly. So, losing him was a huge blow and I must say that I am blessed I still have Pooja with me. But with that chapter with Siddarth, I did want to address the issue of mental health and how the afflicted deserves sympathy but equally the caregivers, who give up so much for them,” said Bedi.