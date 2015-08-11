‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ one of my favourite films: Shah Rukh Khan

As “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” turns nine today, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and other team members for giving him one of his “favourite films”.

As “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” turns nine today, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and other team members for giving him one of his “favourite films”.

The romantic-drama that released in 2006 also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. It was directed and produced by Karan Johar.

Set in New York City, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (KANK) xplored the themes of adultery and extramarital affairs. It’s one of Johar’s less successful films but it seems both SRK and the director have high regard for it.

Shah Rukh Khan, 49, starred as Preity’s husband, Dev Saran, whose life is disrupted after he meets with an accident that not only abstain him from continuing as a soccer player but also makes him a bitter person.

Unhappy with his family life, Dev falls for Maya (Rani), who is married to Rishi (Abhishek).

“Kank 1 of my fav films/roles. Amitji Rani Preeti Abhi SEL aran Anil Niranjan Shibani & team thanks for the film,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Kank 1 of my fav films/roles. Amitji Rani Preeti Abhi SEL Karan Anil Niranjan Shibani & team thx for the film. http://t.co/jRK92bkvCM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2015

Johar took to Twitter to call the film his “personal career favourite.” “A film of mine that had extreme reactions…. Always gets “in retrospect” love!! My personal career favourite…#9yearstoKANK “#KANK spoke about incorrect reasons to be married… Love may not be a prerequisite for marriage… But the lack of it always has repercussions,” he tweeted.

A film of mine that had extreme reactions….always gets “in retrospect” love!! My personal career favourite…#9yearstoKANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 10, 2015

#KANK spoke about incorrect reasons to be married…love may not be a prerequisite for marriage..but the lack of it always has repercussions — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 10, 2015

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App