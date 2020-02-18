Kaamyaab trailer: Sanjay Mishra’s melancholic ode to character actors

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Kaamyaab releases on March 6. Starring Sanjay Mishra, Kaamyaab releases on March 6.

The trailer of Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab is out. The film narrates the story of a character actor who has worked in 499 movies and is looking for the perfect 500th film. He has played so many characters that his real-self has gotten lost in the film world.

Alongside Mishra, Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a significant role.

Watch Kaamyaab trailer here:

Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Koi role extra nahi hota. Artist extraordinary hona chahiye. Fir banti hai picture Kaamyaab! #KaamyaabTrailer starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. In cinemas 6th March.”

The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Written and directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab looks like a poignant story that talks about the fantastical world of movies, but also talks about the brutal reality of that glamorous world. The film premiered at Busan International Film Festival in 2018.

Hardik Mehta received a National Film Award for his documentary film Amdavad Ma Famous in 2015. He also co-wrote Rajkummar Rao starrer Trapped. Presently, Mehta is directing Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana.

Kaamyaab releases on March 6.

