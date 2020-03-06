Kaamyaab movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kaamyaab movie review: The Sanjay Mishra starrer garners good response. Kaamyaab movie review: The Sanjay Mishra starrer garners good response.

Starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles, Kaamyaab hits the screens today. The film is the story of a character actor who has appeared in 499 films and is looking for his 500th project.

Kaamyaab is a poignant tale that focuses on the lost dreams of Bollywood.

In an interview with The Indian Express, director Hardik Mehta said, “I wanted to cast a character actor and not someone like Jackie Shroff or Amitabh Bachchan. That’s why I thought of Sanjay Mishra, who was so amazing in Ankhon Dekhi (2014). He has been fascinated by all these character actors too. He would imitate most of them during the shoot of Kaamyaab. Sanjayji has made a career out of imitating Jeevan in Rohit Shetty’s movies such as All the Best, and speaking with a nasal twang. His dialogue ‘Dhondhu just chill’ is used in so many memes.”

Drishyam Films’ founder Manish Mundra told indianexpress.com, “From the point when it (Kaamyaab) was in the shape of a synopsis which Hardik sent me, I loved how this character Sudheer will be told. It had an interesting arc because it is based out of the film industry. But then it also touches upon the general life of the people of our country and how most of us keep struggling on the fringe. A lot of things depend upon how we are opinionated and how we are perceived by society. This contiguous struggle was clearly coming out when I read the script. So I thought this story needs to be told.”