Kaali Peeli Tales trailer: Amazon Prime anthology captures modern day love in all its shades

In the city of Mumbai, many stories unfold in black-and-yellow taxis, colloquially called kaali peeli. Filmmaker Adeeb Rais brings six of such short stories together. The director through his anthology titled Kaali Peeli Tales deal with stories on romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce via stories that offer a unique perspective on modern day relationships.

On Monday, the makers released the trailer of the anthology, which features Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais among others.

As soon as the trailer begins, we meet Vinay Pathak and Soni Razdan who are amused that their daughter’s boyfriend belongs to a vegetarian Punjabi family. The story titled Harra Bharra promises a fun ride. Moving on, we meet Maanvi Gagroo in her story titled Marriage 2.0. In the little glimpse we get of her story, we are told that she is married but has a crush on her gay intern. Adeeb Rais’ story titled Love in Tadoba features a social media fanatic.

Sharib Hashmi’s Fish Fry aur Coffee comes with old world charm. Gauahar Khan’s Loose Ends also promises an interesting take on marriage, while there is a mystery about Sayani Gupta and Priyanshu Painyuli’s Single Jhumka.

The symbol of Mumbai, the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi, presents a common thread across all stories of the anthology. It wouldn’t be wrong to call the anthology a love letter to the city.

Talking about the anthology, Adeeb said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology present a different shade of love and relationships. From new love to rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce, each story will take viewers on an entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories.”

Kaali Peeli Tales will premiere on Amazon’s MiniTv on 20th August 2021.