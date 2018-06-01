Kaala, Race 3 and Sanju: Movies to look out for in June

Upcoming movies: Kaala, Race 3 and Sanju will be releasing in the month of June. Upcoming movies: Kaala, Race 3 and Sanju will be releasing in the month of June.

The month of May came with a variety of films like Raazi, 102 Not Out, Parmanu and Omerta. From light-hearted comedy, espionage thriller to biography of a terrorist, Bollywood had films from varied genres hitting the screens. Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi went on to become the first summer blockbuster and Amitabh Bachchan’s 102 Not Out and John Abraham’s Parmanu surprised all.

Come June and cinephiles are pulled to the theaters on the very first day itself, courtesy, Shashanka Ghosh’s multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding and Vikramaditya Motwane’s vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. After the two big releases on the first Friday, rest of the month has films of superstars like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor waiting to reach the theatres. So, before you plan your summer vacations, mark your calendar with the release dates of the upcoming movie releases in the month of June.

1. Veere Di Wedding: June 1

The four ‘veeres’ Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania for the first time bring to the screen the bond of friendship of a girl gang. Until now Bollywood fans have witnessed bromance in films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but this is probably the first time that the Hindi film industry has tried to give its audience an insight into what happens in an all-girl gang. The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh has its ladies letting their hair down, sharing a lot of laughter and standing strong beside each other in testing times. Veere Di Wedding released on June 1.

2. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: June 1

Vikramaditya Motwane, a filmmaker who is known for giving the audience a unique cinematic experience, is back with another movie titled Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The film, starring Harshavardhan Kapoor in the titular role, is a vigilante drama which touches upon the ‘real-world issues and real-world problems’. Talking about the film to indianexpress.com, Harshvardhan said, “It is an origin story, you will get the ‘why’ of it all. And unlike other vigilante flicks, we have had in the past, this movie is rooted in reality. It does not have that dramatic or larger-than-life feel to it.”

3. Kaala: June 7

After a long wait, Rajinikanth starrer Kaala will finally hit theatres on June 7. Apart from the Thalaiva, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi. The two trailers of the film have introduced the gangster-activist side of Kaala (Rajinikanth) and the flirtatious side. This is Pa Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with Rajinikanth after 2016’s Kabali. Dhanush has produced the film. Kaala was previously scheduled to release in April, but the Kollywood strike delayed the film’s release.

4. Race 3: June 15

Salman Khan will be back on the silver screen doing what he does the best – action. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is packed with an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The trailer and the songs of the film have increased the buzz around the action thriller and fans of Bollywood’s bhaijaan cannot wait to see him on the 70mm screen, this Eid.

5. Sanju: June 29

The controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt gets a film treatment in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Dutt’s ex-wife and Vicky Kaushal as his friend, the film promises to bring out the bold details of Dutt’s life. The trailer of the film has been received well and all the posters of the film have left the movie buffs excited. Co-written by Abhijat Joshi and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film releases on June 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd