Saturday, June 16, 2018
Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Babu, Bobby Deol and others at Mumbai airport

The celebrities who were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday were Kaala star Huma Qureshi, Race 3 star Bobby Deol and Mahesh Babu among others.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: June 6, 2018 6:58:37 pm
Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Babu and Bobby Deol were seen at the Mumbai airport.
Our shutterbugs are always on the lookout for Bollywood biggies at the Mumbai airport. The celebrities snapped at the airport on Wednesday were Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Babu, Bobby Deol and Amyra Dastur.

Huma Qureshi, who will be seen next with Superstar Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film Kaala, was clicked at the Mumbai airport. Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

Huma Qureshi

In a recent interview, Huma Qureshi described Rajinikanth as a “spiritual person,” and also revealed that she felt “intimidated” about sharing screen space with such a “massive star.”

Huma Qureshi

Talking about her character in the film, Huma revealed that it was “challenging” for her to learn a new language (Tamil).

Huma Qureshi

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu was spotted at Mumbai airport as he was returning from Dubai.

Mahesh Babu

The actor will be seen sporting a beard and moustache look for his upcoming film, which will be helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu was seen in the new look in the latest photos.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu tried his best to hide his new look.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was last seen in political drama Bharat Ane Nenu.

Mahesh Babu

The other star seen at the Mumbai airport was Race 3 actor Bobby Deol.

bobby deol

As per reports, Salman Khan auditioned Bobby Deol for Race 3 by asking, “Shirt utarega? (Will you take off your shirt?)” The actor is seen all fit in his recent pictures.

bobby deol

After Race 3 hits the screens, Bobby Deol will start prepping for Housefull 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

bobby deol

Bobby Deol also stars in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se co-starring Sunny Deol and Dharmendra.

bobby deol

Amyra Dastur was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya. The thriller film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Amyra Dastur

