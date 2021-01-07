Kaagaz release LIVE UPDATES: Pankaj Tripathi film is streaming on ZEE5

Kaagaz is streaming on ZEE5.

Satish Kaushik directorial Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht and Amar Upadhyay, is streaming on ZEE5. The film, described as a true success story of a dead man, revolves around Tripathi’s character Bharat Lal who has been declared dead in official government records. He fights a long battle to reclaim his identity and to prove he is alive.

Apart from directing the movie, Satish Kaushik has also acted in it. He essays the role of Tripathi’s lawyer Sadhu Ram Kevat. Talking about sharing the screen with one of the most sought after actors of the country, Kaushik shared, “When I was enacting scenes with him (Pankaj Tripathi) in the movie, I tried to be as good as him. I think Kaagaz will be one of Pankaj’s best films.”

Pankaj Tripathi described his experience of working with Kaushik as ‘spellbinding’. He said, “It was a spellbinding experience working with Satish Kaushik and on Kaagaz. Shooting it was like a trance. I think it’s the first time that an NSD pass-out director and an NSD pass-out actor are working together.”

Kaagaz is produced by Salma Khan, Nishant Kaushik and Vikas Malu.