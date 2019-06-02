Kaabil in China: Yami Gautam recreates “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is having a good time in China. The actor, who is promoting Kaabil in the country, is meeting fans, trying Chinese cuisine and even posing in subways but he is not alone. Yami Gautam, who played the female lead in the film, has joined the superstar. Yami flew down to China on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram and informed fans that even though she has injured herself, she is thrilled to promote Kaabil in China.

Yami Gautam posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Jet lagged or sprained foot n all that Stuff…nothing stops us from taking ‘look pictures ‘ 😛 ,esp working with the team that you love ❤️ ” The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the time with Hrithik Roshan. The two were seen matching some steps with a Chinese dancer and later, Yami and Hrithik recreated “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik Roshan is quite popular in China. In fact, his fans in the country have a special nickname for the actor. He is called ‘Da Shuai’ which loosely translates to ‘quite handsome.’

Kaabil, which featured Hrithik Roshan as a visually challenged man, released in India on January 25, 2017. The film was helmed by Sanjay Gupta and bankrolled by Rakesh Roshan.

The film will release on June 5 in China.

At present, Hrithik Roshan is waiting for the release of his next titled Super 30.

The 45-year-old actor spoke to Chinese media about his upcoming project Super 30 as well. He said, “Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds.”